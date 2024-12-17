The BBC drama returns for a Christmas special two years after the season finale.

The Split is back for a two-part Christmas special set in Barcelona. Two years after the final episode, writer Abi Morgan has revived the much-loved series.

Speaking during a special screening of the show, Abi Morgan explained: “Fans are so intrigued and excited to know where they would go next. It just felt like a really beautiful opportunity.

“We live in very dark times. I love so much of the eclectic mix of television right now, but I we need a show that is predominantly about joy and heartbreak and desire and need – all the idiosyncrasies of family life… It just felt like a really lovely way to bring them back.” Abi also added: “Plus I love Mamma Mia, so this is like my lame version of Mamma Mia.

When is The Split: Barcelona on TV?

The Split: Barcelona will be available to watch on BBC One from 9pm on Sunday 29 December and Monday 30 December. You can also catch up on BBC iPlayer.

What to expect from The Split: Barcelona?

According to the official synopsis: “We left the final series with Hannah and Nathan attempting to divide up their 20 years together, and trying to navigate their way through a 'good divorce', questioning whether that is even possible.

“Two years on, formidable family lawyer Hannah Defoe and her family are back and have gathered for a beautiful wedding at a magnificent vineyard, nestled in Catalonia’s wine region. Set across one sun-soaked weekend, The Split will encompass break-ups, reunions and, like all good weddings, plenty of romance.”

Whilst the series may wrap up a few loose ends Abi Morgan has teased it may not be the last time we see the Defoe family.

Who will star in The Split: Barcelona?

All our favourite cast members will reprise their roles for the special including Nicola Walker, Annabel Scholey and Fiona Button as well as Stephen Mangan and Deborah Findlay.

Watch The Split: Barcelona 9pm BBC One December 29 and 30. Catch up on all three seasons on BBC iPlayer now.

