The Only Way Is Essex TV stars share daughters health condition with fans.

Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallet had to rush their newborn daughter Gigi to hospital following health condition. The TOWIE stars welcomed their second child in November after suffering a miscarriage last year.

Taking to Instagram Georgia, 33, shared a snap of her daughter and wrote: “Baby girl not well... trip to A&E and she has bronchitis. Worst thing when they are this small.”

She also asked fans for tips on how to cope with the diagnosis at such a young age, adding: “She's only 3 weeks old.”

The couple are already parents to Brody, 3, and got married in December 2023. The pair joined the cast of TOWIE for the fourteenth series in 2014. They welcomed their rainbow baby, daughter Gigi on November 22 2024.

In April 2023 Georgia shared the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage at 12 weeks. On social media she wrote: “She shared a photo of herself in a hospital bed and wrote, "Our 12-week scan to be told our baby had not survived & I needed an op… 12 weeks of feeling every emotion, hoping & praying, but in the end, nothing else we could have done”

What is bronchitis?

According to the NHS website, bronchitis is an inflammation of the airways in the lungs that's usually caused by an infection. It can be short-term (acute) or long-term (chronic).

