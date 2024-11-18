Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Only Way is Essex star Cara Kilbey’s son had to go to hospital - just months after her daughter needed emergency treatment.

Cara Kilbey took her youngest son Jagger to hospital in a late-night dash last week. The Only Way Is Essex alumna, 37, took to social media to share her disgust over the £100 fine her family received following the emergency trip to the hospital.

On her Instagram stories Cara wrote: Right so this really pisses me off... Jagger was really ill last week so Daniel took him to the hospital and waited around eight hours for A&E from 8pm.

“A parking charge has come through the door today for £100. This disgusts me. People go to hospitals, not for a laugh, but because someone is sick and in need. At least give them seven days at least to pay the original parking fee.”

Cara didn’t explain what her son’s illness was but it appears he is better now. The TV personality, who joined the cast of TOWIE in 2011, is married to Daniel Harris and the couple share three children together Penelope, Hunter and Jagger.

In August Cara had to take her daughter Penelope to hospital after an accident on holiday. The TOWIE star revealed Penelope had fallen from the monkey bars in San Pedro and fractured her wrist.

