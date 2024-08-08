The Only Way is Essex star Cara Kilbey rushes her daughter, aged 8, to hospital after accident on holiday
Mum-of-three Kilbey, aged 36, shared a photo of her eldest child eight-year-old Penelope, in an A&E bed in hospital on her Instagram Stories last night (Wednesday August 7).
Over the image, the TV personality wrote: "Well today didn't go to plan. . . my little darling fell off those poxy monkey bars in San Pedro and fractured her wrist. After a long day in hospital and surgery she'll hopefully be back on the mend. . . But no more swimming this holiday."
Kilbey, who now runs pre-loved luxury accessory company Love Me Again London, also shares sons Hunter, aged eight, and Jagger, age two, with her fiancé Daniel Harris.
The family have been on holiday since mid-July, and Kilbey has been keeping her 306,000 followers up-to-date with the trip by posting a series of photos of them all posing in the sun.
Kilbey joined the cast of reality show The Only Way Is Essex in September 2011 and was introduced to fans as Billi Mucklow's best friend. She met her now fiancé in 2014. They got engaged after eight years of dating in 2022.
