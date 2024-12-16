The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer was recently linked to dance partner and TOWIE star Pete Wicks.

Jowita Przstal and Pete Wicks sparked romance rumours after starring in the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing. However, it seems the Polish dancer, 30, is reportedly dating one of her professional co-stars.

According to reports Jowita is dating Strictly star Vito Coppola are the pair are said to have had major chemistry behind the scenes during the BBC One TV series. The couple Jowita and Vito previously sparked romance rumours earlier this year during the Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals live UK tour.

Jowita Przstal previously dated Giovanni Pernice from December 2022 to March 2023. Giovanni who was axed from this BBC series following reports of bullying which led to a full investigation onto the TV series.

Speaking to The Sun a source said: “There have been several flings going on under the radar this year but people are talking behind the scenes.

“The chemistry on set is palpable. But Vito is very respectful of Jowita and has been trying to woo her all series. Now that her partner Pete Wicks is no longer around to distract her, Vito can finally take centre stage. The Strictly Come Dancing tour is set to be lively next year,' they added.”

Jowita Przstal appeared alongside TOWIE star Pete Wicks in the 22nd series of Strictly Come Dancing. The pair just missed out on the final after being eliminated in week 11. Jowita made her Strictly Come Dancing debut in 2021, she won the series the following year with her Hamza Yassin.

