The 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing has just drawn to a close and the series’ new winner has been crowned.

Millions watched on Saturday night as our four remaining contestants took to the dancefloor one final time, in the hope of impressing both the judges and the voting public. The finalists were Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Sarah Hadland and Tasha Ghouri.

After performing three dances each, and even a special visit from Gavin & Stacey’s Nessa to open the voting, the finalists waited as British public made their choice.

Who won Strictly Come Dancing 2024?

Comedian Chris McCausland and his professional partner Dianne Buswell were crowned winners on the evening after impressing with their three dances. Chris has made Strictly history, becoming the show’s first ever blind winner.

Comedian Chris McCausland and huis professional partner Dianne Buswell have been crowned the 2024 Strictly Come Dancing champions. | BBC/Guy Levy

After being announced as winners, Chris said: “This is for her (Dianne) and it’s for everyone out there that thought and got told they couldn’t do something. It just shows with opportunity and support and determination, anything can happen.”

Thanking his Dianne, Chris added: “She deserves this so much. She’s just honestly one of the easiest people to be funny with – and unless she changes her number, she’s stuck with me.”

Dianne said of their win: “Chris says that this is for me, but it’s not for me – this is for me and you, Chris. We did this together. This is for both of us, not just me, we worked together and we did it.”

The Liverpool-born comedian lost his sight completely by the age of 22 due to retinitis pigmentosa. This is a hereditary eye condition in which the retina gradually deteriorates over time.

Chris’ win was also celebrated by charities, including Sense and the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB). Sense campaigns officer Steven Morris said that the history-making moment could “lead to many more disabled people being included in the biggest TV shows”, while Debbie Miller, director of customer advice and support at RNIB added that Chris’ run on this year’s Strictly has “sparked so many positive conversations”.