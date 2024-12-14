Strictly Come Dancing 2024: Huge blow for Chris McCausland as parents won't attend final due to illness
The comedian, 47, has impressed audiences while performing with professional partner Dianne Buswell this series and could make history on Saturday evening (December 14) as the first blind winner of Strictly Come Dancing. However, while he will be hoping to wow, Chris’ parent look set to miss the moment their son takes to the dancefloor for the final time this series.
Daily Mail has reported that his parents John, 71, and Valerie, 69, are unable to travel to attend the live final due to illness. John told the newspaper: “We're very proud of him - he's done very well. Unfortunately the wife's in bed with flu so we're not able to go down and see him.”
When asked if he though that his son could cinch the famous glitterball trophy, John said: “You never know”.
Chris is currently favourite to win the series, He will compete against Love Island star Tasha Gouri, Miranda actress Sarah Hadland and JLS member JB Gill, with all four finalists performing three dances each on the big night.
The Strictly Come Dancing final will air at 6pm on Saturday, December 14 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
