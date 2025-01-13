LA fires update today: Where are the blazes now happening as death toll climbs to 24 - and hot Santa Ana winds return
Yesterday (Sunday 12 January) fresh fires started to flare up in the rugged terrain of Angeles National Forest, but crews were successful in stopping the flames from spreading. They have also contained the Kenneth Fire completely and the Hurst Fire is almost fully contained - but two fires continue to rage.
The Palisades and Eaton Fires are continuing to burn as 105,000 people have been placed under evacuation orders. For evacuees who are unsure whether their homes have been spared by the inferno, they are eagerly awaiting the announcement that it's safe for them to return home.
California Governor Gavin Newsom announced he was deploying 1,000 more California National Guard service members to assist in Los Angeles. He said there's now around 2,500 service members mobilised, who will "continue to help keep the communities devastated by the fires safe."
The next 48 hours are now crucial for those fighting California's wildfires as ferocious, hot, Santa Ana winds are due to return and this time firefighters want to get ahead of it. The fear is the embers buried below the surface could come to life in the right conditions.
The number of people killed by wildfires in the Los Angeles area has increased to 24. Sixteen people have been killed in the Eaton fire and eight in the Palisades fire, according to the Los Angeles County medical examiner.
It said the deaths "are still under investigation". Ten of those listed as deceased are unidentified, the office said in a statement.
