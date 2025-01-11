Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Harry and Meghan have been to Los Angeles to volunteer and speak to victims of the wildfires.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been speaking to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The couple were seen at the Pasadena Community Centre hugging people and speaking to emergency crews on Friday (January 10).

Harry, 40, and Meghan, 43, were filmed by local news outlet Fox 11 and also met the mayor of Pasadena, Victor Gordo. They were seen speaking to World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder chef Jose Andres and serving meals.

According to People, Mayor Gordo said: "It’s great people, great personalities and great heart for them to come out here and meet with the first responders, meet with the people who were affected. It’s very important. They really buoyed the spirits of the first responders.

"People were very happy to see them. They want to be as helpful as they can be… we visited with some of the affected families in some of the burned-out areas in Pasadena and Altadena. They took the time to meet the people that are affected and spent time. They’re just very caring people who are concerned for their friends and neighbours."

He added that Harry and Meghan's appearance was not for "publicity" and said they served food "anonymously" earlier in the day. He explained: "No one knew they were serving food with masks. We went to visit some of the families in the impacted area and view firsthand some of the impacted area and then they wanted to go visit the first responders and personally thank them for their efforts to help our families and their neighbours."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been speaking to victims of the Los Angeles wildfires | Fox 11

WCK has pop-up locations around California, including at the Pasadena Community Centre, where the public and emergency crews can get free hot meals in the wake of the wildfires, its website says.

The series of major fires have killed at least 11 people, ravaged communities and caused thousands to flee their properties. Meghan was photographed speaking to Doug Goodwin, whose home was destroyed in the wildfires.

Harry and Meghan live in Montecito, near Santa Barbara, some 90 miles from Los Angeles. It is believed the couple have donated clothing, children’s items and other essential supplies for people affected by the fires. They have also taken friends and loved ones who had been forced to evacuate into their home, it is understood.

On Thursday they recommended a list of fire service charities, animal groups and other initiatives to support. They said on their website: “In the last few days, wildfires in southern California have raged through neighbourhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centres, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life.”

They added: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate, and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do. Be sure to check in with any disabled or elderly neighbours to see if they need help evacuating.

“Some families and people have been left with nothing. Please consider donating clothing, children’s toys and other essentials. The American Red Cross is on the ground helping those in need.”