Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

NYPD Blue actor William McNamara risks his life in LA wildfires saving people and pets from the inferno.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Star of US show NYPD Blue, Law & Order: SVU has been assuming heroic traits of characters from the series - driving into parts of LA hit by raging wildfires and risking his life to rescue people and pets left behind. William McNamara, who lives in Santa Monica, California, took to the streets after seeing a dramatic plume of smoke rising above the city.

The 59-year-old put to use skills developed performing high-stakes rescues on National Geographic's Animal Intervention show and he has spent the last few days driving his rental car around Pacific Palisades to save people and pets - even venturing behind police and fire lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His shocking videos show him staggeringly close to the flames as he pulls them to safety and into his rental car. In one incident, McNamara found himself parked at an RV park on Pacific Coast Highway, surrounded by flames and heat. Forced to retreat, he waited in a nearby parking lot. There, he encountered an RV park resident stumbling out of the smoke, his eyes swollen shut from exposure.

NYPD Blue actor William McNamara risks his life in LA wildfires | SWNS

McNamara loaded the man and his belongings into his car and drove him to safety. “It scared the hell out of me,” he said. “I was by myself, and out of the smoke comes this figure with huge bags. But when he asked for help, I knew I couldn’t say no.”

After ensuring the man was safe, McNamara received a tip about a horse left behind near the RV park. Determined to save it, he returned to the fire zone, breaching police barriers to get closer. "It’s not something I recommend," he said. "But I knew the officer couldn’t leave his post, and I couldn’t leave that horse."

McNamara crouched behind a small wall for cover, battling smoke and debris until a group of police officers spotted him, as the flames got closer. "I was afraid to move," he said. "It felt like I was in a scene from The Wizard of Oz with palm fronds flying through the air like missiles."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ultimately, McNamara’s persistence paid off. Though his efforts came with personal risk and his rental car was severely damaged, he successfully saved lives and brought attention to the plight of both residents and animals during the fire. "I’ve been through fires before, but this one was different," he said. "The winds hadn’t even started, which makes me think this was arson.

"But seeing the resilience of the animals and the bravery of the firefighters keeps me going. When I walked home, that's where all those other videos came from. I walked through the Pacific Palisades Village, which was completely gone. All the homes had completely gone. It was nothing I've ever seen. You couldn't do this in a movie."