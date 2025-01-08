Screen Actors Guild Awards: Full list of SAG Awards nominees including Ariana Grande, Eddie Redmayne and Nicola Coughlan
The nominees for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced, despite the live nominations event being cancelled. A bellwether for the Oscars, the shortlist was due to be announced on Wednesday morning during a Netflix-streamed event but it did not go ahead due to the “wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles”.
The nominees were instead unveiled in a press release and on the awards website with British stars Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Craig, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey landing nominations in major acting categories.
Fiennes led those nominated for best male actor in a leading role following his portrayal as a conflicted priest overseeing a papal election in Conclave. He will compete against James Bond star Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s romance Queer – where he plays an American living in 1950s Mexico who falls in love with a young student.
Erivo received her nomination for best actress in a leading role following her performance as Elphaba in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway and West End musical, Wicked. Bridgerton star Bailey scored a supporting role nomination for his portrayel of Prince Fiyero in the Wizard Of Oz prequel Wicked.
Irish stars also received nominations in the television categories, with Colin Farrell up for best male actor in a limited series opposite Andrew Scott for Ripley, while Scottish star Richard Gadd scored a nomination for his dark Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, which scooped best limited TV series at the Golden Globes on Sunday.
SAG Awards nominees
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
- Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
- Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
- Daniel Craig, Queer
- Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
- Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
- Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
- Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
- Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
- Mikey Madison, Anora
- Demi Moore, The Substance
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
- Jonathan Bailey, Wicked
- Yura Borisov, Anora
- Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
- Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
- Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl
- Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson
- Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Emilia Pérez
- Wicked
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
- Deadpool and Wolverine
- Dune: Part Two
- The Fall Guy
- Gladiator II
- Wicked
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- Colin Farrell, The Penguin
- Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
- Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
- Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
- Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall
- Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
- Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
- Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
- Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
- Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
- Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
- Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
- Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal
- Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
- Kathy Bates, Matlock
- Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton
- Allison Janney, The Diplomat
- Keri Russell, The Diplomat
- Anna Sawai, Shogun
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
- Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
- Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
- Harrison Ford, Shrinking
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
- Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
- Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
- Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
- Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
- Bridgerton
- The Day of the Jackal
- The Diplomat
- Shogun
- Slow Horses
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
- Abbott Elementary
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
- The Boys
- Fallout
- House Of The Dragon
- The Penguin
- Shogun
The winners of the 13 awards in film and television will be revealed at the awards ceremony on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, following voting by actors union Sag-Aftra’s 130,000 members. The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix, with Nobody Wants This star Kristin Bell serving as host after previously compering the show in 2018.
