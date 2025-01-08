Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The live nominations for the 31st Screen Actors Guild Awards are a bellwether for the Oscars - here's the full list of nominees.

The nominees for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been announced, despite the live nominations event being cancelled. A bellwether for the Oscars, the shortlist was due to be announced on Wednesday morning during a Netflix-streamed event but it did not go ahead due to the “wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles”.

The nominees were instead unveiled in a press release and on the awards website with British stars Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Craig, Cynthia Erivo, and Jonathan Bailey landing nominations in major acting categories.

Fiennes led those nominated for best male actor in a leading role following his portrayal as a conflicted priest overseeing a papal election in Conclave. He will compete against James Bond star Craig in Luca Guadagnino’s romance Queer – where he plays an American living in 1950s Mexico who falls in love with a young student.

Erivo received her nomination for best actress in a leading role following her performance as Elphaba in the film adaptation of the hit Broadway and West End musical, Wicked. Bridgerton star Bailey scored a supporting role nomination for his portrayel of Prince Fiyero in the Wizard Of Oz prequel Wicked.

Irish stars also received nominations in the television categories, with Colin Farrell up for best male actor in a limited series opposite Andrew Scott for Ripley, while Scottish star Richard Gadd scored a nomination for his dark Netflix drama Baby Reindeer, which scooped best limited TV series at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

SAG Awards nominees

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jonathan Bailey, Wicked

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Last Showgirl

Danielle Deadwyler, The Piano Lesson

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Deadpool and Wolverine

Dune: Part Two

The Fall Guy

Gladiator II

Wicked

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Kathy Bates, The Great Lillian Hall

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Tadanobu Asano, Shogun

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day Of The Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Nicola Coughlan, Bridgerton

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shogun

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Bridgerton

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Shogun

Slow Horses

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

The Boys

Fallout

House Of The Dragon

The Penguin

Shogun

The winners of the 13 awards in film and television will be revealed at the awards ceremony on February 23 at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles, following voting by actors union Sag-Aftra’s 130,000 members. The SAG Awards will stream live globally on Netflix, with Nobody Wants This star Kristin Bell serving as host after previously compering the show in 2018.