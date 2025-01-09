Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new huge wildfire has started in Studio City, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles that is home to iconic landmarks.

You can find the likes of Universal Studios Hollywood, Warner Bros. Studios, and the CBS Studio Center in Studio City. Raging wildfires surrounding Los Angeles spread to the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday (8 January), after other fires in the area killed at least five people,

It prompted more evacuations and raised the number of wildfires burning in Los Angeles County to at least six. The fire burned just above Hollywood Boulevard and its Walk of Fame. It would need to cross the 101 Freeway to endanger the Hollywood sign and Griffith Observatory further up in the hills.

In Studio City, a structure fire claimed at least two homes and spread, live television footage showed. More than 50 firefighters extinguished the fire with no injuries reported, the L.A. Fire Department said.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk announced that they will be closed Wednesday 8 January as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions. Universal Studios posted an update today (Thursday 9 January) that it is closed once again.

It said: “Out of an abundance of caution, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Thursday, January 9 as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions.

“As always, the safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority. We continue to assess the situation and are directing guests to visit our website for updates.“

Warner Bros. Studios shut down its lots and offices. Disneyland in California is reportedly still open. One person wrote on X that “the hotels around Disneyland, an hour south of Los Angeles in Anaheim, are filling up with people evacuating the fires.”

As wildfires continue, all of the Los Angeles landmarks are being threatened by the fires. The Palisades Fire is now more than 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched some 10,600 acres. The fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, including more than 60,000 in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. More than 450,000 people are without power throughout the region, according to PowerOutage.us.