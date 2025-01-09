Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to evacuate their $29m mansion as raging wildfires continue to rip through the surrounding area in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who moved to Montecito, California, in 2020, may be forced to evacuate if the blaze continues to spread. Southern California Edison (SCE) confirmed that it was considering a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” in parts of Santa Barbara County due to the wildfire risk, The Telegraph reported.

Impacted customers in the county, including those in Harry and the Suits actress’s neighbourhood, were being contacted by the power company. The fire closest to the Sussexes’ home address is currently blazing through the Malibu area - about 70 miles away.

Tens of thousands of people have been forced to evacuate their homes in Southern California as winds with gusts topping 100 miles per hour have caused several fires to grow. At least 30,000 people including Hollywood celebrities are under evacuation orders, and so far five people have been killed from the wildfires.

The Sussexes settled down in the 18,000-square-foot modern home in the “high fire risk” area with their two young children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, more than four years ago. The duo, who wed in 2018, snapped up the property for $14.65m in the summer of 2020. The lavish home has now doubled in value, and is worth a whopping $29m, per Zillow.

The nine-bedroom, 16-bathroom luxe pad sits in close proximity to famous neighbours, including Oprah Winfrey and, until recently, Ellen DeGeneres. Meghan admitted in a 2022 profile for The Cut magazine that she and Harry fell in love with the property almost instantly.

She said: “We were looking in this area...and this house kept popping up online in searches...We didn't have jobs, so we just were not going to come and see this house. It wasn't possible. It's like when I was younger and you’re window shopping - it's like, I don't want to go and look at all the things that I can't afford. That doesn't feel good”.

Their Montecito home was described by the journalist interviewing Meghan for the profile as "the kind of big that startles you into remembering that unimaginable wealth is actually someone's daily reality”. According to the Daily Mail, the property was built in 2003, and is known as 'The Chateau' and has been called a "hidden paradise". The luxurious mansion took five years to build and came with an impressive list of amenities, including a home theatre, a gym, a wet and dry sauna, a guest house with two bedrooms, a library, a home office, a garage big enough to fit five cars, a wine cellar, and an arcade.