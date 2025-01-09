Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many celebrities have sadly lost their homes in the fires raging in Los Angeles.

California firefighters are battling wind-whipped fires tearing across the area, destroying homes and clogging roadways. At least five people have been killed, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California.

The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in Los Angeles history. A new, sixth, blaze erupted in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night (8 January), prompting even more evacuation orders in the area.

The wildfires have burned the homes of several celebrities, including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

He said: “Janice and I lived in our home since 1979. We raised our children and grandchildren here. Every inch of our house was filled with love. Beautiful memories that can’t be taken away. We are heartbroken of course but with the love of our children and friends we will get through this”.

Moore lost her home in the Altadena neighbourhood near Pasadena. Cary Elwes, the star of The Princess Bride and numerous other films, wrote on Instagram Wednesday that his family was safe but their home had burned in the coastal Palisades fire. He wrote: “Sadly we did lose our home but we are grateful to have survived this truly devastating fire”.

The Top Gun star, Miles Teller, and his wife have also lost their home. The couple bought the 6,600 square foot, Cape Cod style villa in April 2023 and it was located between the Palisades Bluffs and Palisades Village. They paid $7.5 million for the home that was built in 2015 and had three storeys with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. She said: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

“The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking”.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester‘s home in the Pacific Palisades burned down, TMZ reported, as did Anna Faris’ home. Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren posted on Instagram that her beach house of nearly 30 years was lost to the fire. Reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag lost their home, in addition to Pratt’s parents’ house.

Jamie Lee Curtis said Wednesday on Instagram that her family is safe, but she suggested her neighbourhood and possibly her home is on fire. She said many of her friends lost their homes. Other stars who have homes in the area include Adam Sandler, Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg. Many are awaiting word on whether their homes survived the flames.

Actor James Woods broke down in tears on CNN after his Pacific Palisades home was lost to the fire. He said: “One day you’re swimming in the pool and the next day it’s all gone. There was so much chaos, it was like an inferno. Every house was on fire around us.”