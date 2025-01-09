Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Two new blazes have broke out in the Hollywood Hills and Studio City forcing first responders to redeploy their already scarce resources.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest fires mean huge swathes of iconic southern California real estate from Malibu to Santa Monica, Pacific Palisades and Runyon Canyon are ablaze, impacting millions of locals and holidaymakers. At least five people have lost their lives in the devastating natural disaster so far and 2,000 structures have been completely obliterated.

In Hollywood Hills, a hellish inferno was within one mile of the iconic Walk of Fame, forcing evacuations from the famed Hollywood Boulevard and sparking mass panic on the roads as residents and tourists fled. An urgent evacuation alert read: “A Mandatory Evacuation Order is now in place for Laurel Canyon Blvd (on the west) to Mulholland Dr (on the north) to 101 Freeway (on the east) down to Hollywood Blvd (on the south).” The evacuation alert means that another 100,000 residents should ready themselves to leave their homes due to the destructive wildfires.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Witnesses who spotted the new blaze said that the flames 'exploded in size,' because the area is fertile with dense brush that is spurring on the inferno. Fire crews are dropping water from the skies in an effort to contain the blaze and stop the spread to nearby neighbourhoods.

Instagram influencer Holly Brooks has fled her home as Hollywood Boulevard is evacuated. (Photo: @hollyb_fitness and Getty Images) | @hollyb_fitness and Getty Images

More than six local schools have suffered damage or destruction, among them Palisades Charter High School which is notable for its appearances in numerous Hollywood works including the 1976 movie "Carrie" and the TV series "Teen Wolf," authorities report. Several Hollywood studios have halted filming, and Universal Studios has temporarily shut down its theme park situated between Pasadena and Pacific Palisades.

On Instagram, fitness influencer Holly Brooks known as ‘Holly B Fitness’ posted on her story that she “decided to get away” from her apartment in Los Angeles. She said: “Decided to just get away from LA until the fires are hopefully calmed down.

Fitness influencer Holly Brooks known as ‘Holly B Fitness’ posted on her story that she “decided to get away” from her apartment in Los Angeles. (Photo: @hollyb_fitness) | @hollyb_fitness

“The smell of smoke was getting pretty bad in my apartment and the evacuation line was moved closer so popped the pups in the car and here we are. This is Levi, Nala’s neighbour and best friend, his mum is out of town so I took him with me.” Ms Brooks accompanied the text with a picture of her dog Nala and her neighbour’s dog Levi.