Paris Hilton is the latest celebrity to lose their home in the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

The heiress and entrepreneur’s beachfront house in Malibu has been burned down, she confirmed in an emotional social media post on Wednesday (8 January). The 43-year-old wrote: “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

“While the loss is overwhelming, I’m holding onto gratitude that my family and pets are safe. My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires.”

She added: “To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heartaches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”

The Malibu house is not Hilton’s main residence. The “Cooking with Paris” star owns multiple properties in the Los Angeles area. Hilton also shared resources for those affected by the fire and organisations that people looking to help can donate to.

The Palisades Fire was first reported Tuesday (7 January) at 10.30am Pacific Time. By nightfall, the blaze had spread to more than 2,900 acres and torn through the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles. Tens of thousands have been forced to evacuate their homes as the wildfire continued to wreak havoc across the Pacific Palisades. Several other fires have also started to rage in the region.

Hilton was not the only celebrity to be affected by the fire. Mark Hamill, Ben Affleck, Jamie Lee Curtis, Eugene Levy and Mandy Moore are among those who have evacuated their homes.