Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) sits relatively close to the Palisades fires that have so far claimed the lives of five people.

LAX is around 19 miles south of Pacific Palisades, but the majority of arrivals and departures have continued as normal amid the wildfires. On Wednesday morning (8 January), the majority of flights scheduled to arrive did so on time, with the exception of a couple of flights that had been delayed.

There appears to be no cancellations since Tuesday (7 January), data from FlightRadar24 shows. There were a number of diversions on Tuesday, such as a Flexjet flight that diverted to Long Beach Airport and a Southwest flight which was diverted to San Diego Airport.

A user on X, formerly Twitter, said they flew out of LAX Airport on Tuesday afternoon and saw that the airport was “getting smoky”. The user wrote: “We flew out of LAX yesterday afternoon and could see the smoke plumes. The airport was getting smoky as we checked in too.

“I have a number of friends in Palisades and Santa Monica who have been forced to evacuate. Thankfully they’re all safe. This feels different than the Malibu fires a few years back. Closer to home.”

The Palisades Fire is now the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles. A new, sixth, blaze erupted in Hollywood Hills on Wednesday night (8 January), prompting even more evacuation orders.

Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley announced the new blaze during a Wednesday evening news conference. Crowley said: “I don’t have a lot of information. I can tell you we’re throwing all of our available resources at it as we speak”.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass called on residents to “conserve water to the extent that you can” as firefighters battle the historic blaze. She added: “But make no mistake, Los Angeles will rebuild stronger than ever”.

The Palisades Fire is now more than 15,000 acres, while the Eaton Fire has scorched some 10,600 acres. The fires have forced the evacuation of tens of thousands of residents, including more than 60,000 in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood. More than 450,000 people are without power throughout the region, according to PowerOutage.us.