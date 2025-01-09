Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Major fires, driven by fierce winds, have scorched the Los Angeles area, destroying homes and prompting thousands to flee.

Officials have issued evacuation orders for many residential areas. Thousands of buildings have burned and the fires are still far from contained.

The largest of the fires is the Palisades fire which started on Tuesday (7 January) and had burned more than 15,000 acres as of early Thursday morning (9 January), according to Cal Fire, the state fire agency.

The fire extends along the coast between Santa Monica and Malibu. The region has some of the most expensive real estates in the United States, and neighbourhoods like the Pacific Palisades have many homes owned by celebrities. Diane Warren, Anna Faris, and Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester are among the many celebrities to have reportedly lost their homes in the wildfires still burning across Los Angeles.

Major fires, driven by fierce winds, have scorched the Los Angeles area, destroying homes and prompting thousands to flee. (Photo: NationalWorld/Mark Hall) | NationalWorld/Mark Hall

Paris Hilton’s Malibu, California home burned down amid the devastating wildfires on Wednesday. She wrote on X: “Heartbroken beyond words. Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience.”

Other fires erupted in the hours after the Palisades fire started burning near Santa Monica. The Eaton fire erupted in the San Gabriel Mountains and more than doubled in size within hours. It quickly grew to more than 10,000 acres.

Map of the wildfires in Los Angeles. (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg

The Eaton fire reached into dense neighbourhoods in Altadena in the foothills of Angeles National Forest. Over 37,000 structures are threatened, according to fire officials. The Sunset Fire sparked in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles near Runyon Canyon shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday (8 January), prompting mandatory evacuations.

The causes of the fires remain under investigation, according to Cal Fire. Low water supply and dry conditions have made the firefighting effort extremely challenging. Officials have warned that more destruction is likely to follow.