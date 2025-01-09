Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pop star John Legend and wife Chrissy Tiegen are taking refuge in a hotel after fleeing their Beverly Hills home amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair are among the more than 100,000 residents of the City of Angels forced to flee their homes due to the multiple fires burning uncontrollably around the Greater Los Angeles area. On Wednesday (8 January) Chrissy shared that she was packing to leave.

Soon after she shared a series of videos from a hotel after leaving home with children Luna Simone, Miles Theodore, Esti Maxine, and Wren Alexander. Her and her husband John Legend were sat on the hotel beds as they waited to find out if the fire spread to near their home. She shares several clips on her Instagram Story with the family's bearded dragon Sebastian and told her fans that they couldn't have left him at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the day she shared that she was packing to leave the house. She captioned the post: “This is surreal. I'm very scared now. Packing.

Pop star John Legend and wife Chrissy Tiegen are taking refuge in a hotel after fleeing their Beverly Hills home amid the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles. (Photo: Getty Images for The Recording A) | Getty Images for The Recording A

“We are ok as of right now, and I felt weird saying that with so many people we know and don't who are not ok. Thank you for reaching out. Looking for any and all ways to help our community right now, please send anything you see.” The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl concluded her post by writing: “And God bless the firefighters and all first responders.”

Teigen was leaving her $17.5 Beverly Hills mansion, which she and Legend purchased in 2020. Since the fires broke out, a number of Hollywood's biggest celebrities have seen their homes burnt to the ground.

The homes of Anthony Hopkins, John Goodman and Miles Teller are among those destroyed, while dozens of other stars now face an anxious wait alongside their neighbors to learn if anything could be saved. Paris Hilton also lost her waterfront Malibu home, which she revealed she learned burned to the ground on live television.