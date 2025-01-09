Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fans are sending their prayers to pop singer Miley Cyrus after spotting that her house in Studio City, Los Angeles, is “minutes away” from a raging wildfire.

Studio City, a neighbourhood in Los Angeles, is currently being affected by wildfires. A four-storey home at North Sunswept Drive caught fire on Wednesday (8 January) and collapsed, Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Homes have been destroyed across the LA area, including those owned by several celebrities. Diane Warren, Anna Faris, and Adam Brody and his wife Leighton Meester are among the many celebrities to have reportedly lost their homes in the wildfires still burning across Los Angeles.

At least five people have been killed, countless are hurt and more than 1,000 structures are in ruin as the blazes devastate Southern California. Fans of pop singer Miley Cyrus have taken to social media to send her their prayers as she has homes in the affected areas.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “The fire in STUDIO CITY is 11 minutes from Miley's studio city house.... Please pray for her”. Another fan said: “Her house is not yet burned down. I follow this app watch duty. And she has to evacuate but not burned down, the full red there are fires and yellow are in danger“.

A third fan added: “Thinking about Miley right now, her studio city home is close to these fires. I know she’s rich and can afford the potential loss but the trauma is real regardless and the fact she’s lost a home before to one of these fires - I just hope she doing okay mentally and emotionally.”

Miley Cyrus also has a house in Malibu which fans have said is “much deeper north than where the Palisades fires are at the moment”. A fan said on X: “Hopefully the winds don’t push and they can contain those fires but I believe as of now her homes are okay.”

It comes after the pop singer lost her home in Malibu in 2018 with her then-husband Liam Hemsworth as a result of the Woolsey fire. Miley, who was away in South Africa filming Black Mirror at the time, shared a heartbreaking tweet that read: “Completely devastated by the fires affecting my community. I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely and that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family and friends stand strong.”