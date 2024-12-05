Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have only been seen together twice in public together in the last four months.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Harry was not with Meghan Markle when he appeared at The New York Times' 2024 DealBook Summit. He was interviewed on stage by Andrew Sorkin, 47, who addressed the public’s fascination with the couple and particularly the couple’s solo outings.

When Andrew Ross Sorkin said: “And there's articles left and right about, you know, 'Why are you making, doing independent events? Why aren't you doing them together?,” Prince Harry replied: "Because you invited me, you should have known!", which caused the audience to laugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Ross Sorkin said to Prince Harry that “Is that a good thing for you, in a way, that there's so much interest in you?,” Prince Harry said: "No, that's definitely not a good thing. Apparently we've bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it's just like, what?'

Prince Harry addresses Meghan Markle divorce rumours: 'We've Apparently Divorced 10 Times' Photo: Getty Images for The Archewell Foundation | Getty Images for The Archewell F

Prince Harry went on to say that "It's hard to keep up with, but that's why you just sort of ignore it. The people I feel most sorry about are the trolls.” He also said: "Their hopes are just built and built, and it's like, 'Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes,' and then it doesn't happen. So I feel sorry for them. Genuinely, I do."

Prince Harry also reflected in his chat with Andrew Ross Sorkin about living in Montecito and said: "I very much enjoy living here and bringing up my kids here.” He did reflect too on his relationship with the press and said: “I’ve had a lived experience since I was a kid. I’ve seen stories written about myself that aren’t exactly based on reality. I’ve seen stories about members of my family, friends, strangers, all sorts of people.

“And I think when you grow up within that environment, you do find yourself questioning the validity of the information but also what other people are thinking of that as well, and how dangerous it can be over the course of time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After Meghan Markle recently hosted an intimate dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project through the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation (Prince Harry was not in attendance), she issued a statement on their Archewell website.

In the statement posted on the Archewell website, it read: “The evening included a shared meal that encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience. The Duchess expressed her deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and cultural experiences, underscoring her excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.

The statement also said: “The dinner was hosted at Our Place, founded by Shiza Shahid, where the participants were gifted with new cookware for the upcoming holiday season. The Archewell Foundation remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times.”

The New York Pos reported that “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in the midst of a professional separation, with reports suggesting that their work relationship is “in a very bad state." Indeed, over the last few months both the “Suits” alum, 43, and Harry, 40, have been seen attending various events solo.”