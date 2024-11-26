The Duchess of Sussex issued a statement after recently attending a Thanksgiving event alone.

After Meghan Markle hosted an intimate dinner for the Southern California Welcome Project through the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation (Prince Harry was not in attendance), she issued a statement on their Archewell website.

In the statement posted on the Archewell website, it read: “The evening included a shared meal that encouraged open conversation centered on gratitude and resilience. The Duchess expressed her deep appreciation to the attendees for sharing their personal stories and cultural experiences, underscoring her excitement for future gatherings that continue to strengthen these connections.

The statement also said: “The dinner was hosted at Our Place, founded by Shiza Shahid, where the participants were gifted with new cookware for the upcoming holiday season. The Archewell Foundation remains committed to uplifting women and fostering community through shared experiences, reinforcing the importance of unity and support during challenging times.”

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle latest news: Why is everyone talking about a professional separation? Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to The New York Post, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly in the midst of a professional separation, with reports suggesting that their work relationship is “in a very bad stat.” Indeed, over the last few months both the “Suits” alum, 43, and Harry, 40, have been seen attending various events solo.”

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News that "This is obviously a new tactic. As in every brand the Sussexes want to promote their brand as best as they can.

"They have tried something that has worked with the so-called royal tours of Nigeria and Colombia.

"Then we have got the solo engagements, so they are experimenting.

"The Sussexes need to keep their profile as they can't attack the Royal Family at the moment, so now they have to think up new devices."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex did recently appear together in November in a video where they spoke about online violence against children.

Where will the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spend Thanksgiving?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are likely to be spending the holiday together with their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The Duchess of Sussex’s mother Doria Ragland is set to join them.