As Kate Middleton gets set to host her fourth Christmas carol concert, a look back at her outfits
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Catherine, Princess of Wales is undoubtedly looking forward to hosting her fourth Christmas carol concert after a torrid year when it has come to her health. In March 2024, Catherine Princess of Wales released a video message where she revealed that she was having preventative chemotherapy after cancer had been detected in tests.
Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that it was not known it was cancer when she had abdominal surgery in January. She said: "However tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.”
Catherine, Princess of Wales also spoke about the impact on her family and revealed that "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family."
She also said that "It has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."
In September 2024, in a moving video by Will Warr, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she would be returning to public duties in the coming months after completing her chemotherapy treatment. In the video, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”
Catherine, Princess of Wales is likely to be joined by her husband Prince William and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for her Christmas carol concert this year. Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has favoured festive colours such as white and red.
For the first Christmas carol concert she hosted, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a scarlet red Beau Tie long coat by Catherine Walker. She accessorised with a handbag from Miu Miu. In 2022, Catherine Princess of Wales was also joined by her sister Pippa and husband James Matthews plus Zara and Mike Tindall. On this occasion, she wore a burgundy Eponine London midi coat.
Last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for winter white and chose a custom coat by menswear tailor Chris Kerr, white trousers by Holland Cooper and a Strathberry Mosaic Nano bag in Vanilla.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.