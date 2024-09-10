The Prince and Princess of Wales chose Will Warr to film an intimate video where Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment.

Will Warr is a trusted name in royal circles as the videographer has worked with the Prince and Princess of Wales before and shot footage of the royal family getting ready for King Charles’s coronation. The couple also chose Will for their ten-year anniversary back in 2022.

Will War also joined Prince Wlliam and Catherine, Princess of Wales in Singapore to film content for the Eartshot Prize and when the Princess of Wales was filmed by Will when she was showing the important work of volunteers at the UK’s Baby Banks.

Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

Will Warr however does not only work for Catherine, Princess of Wales, but also shoots weddings, but is best known in the TikTok world for being the cameraman and producer behind the Topjaw account, which has 151.2K followers. He and host Jesse Burgess only set up the account last year.

If you head to Topjaw, you can see Jesse Burgess asks the likes of Stanley Tucci, Ed Sheeran and Jamie Oliver about their favourite restaurants, and in case you are interested, Jamie Oliver’s favourite restaurant is London’s River Cafe where he once worked.

When it comes to his personal life, Will Warr, who is based in Brixton in London, is married to Sarah Warr and they are parents to Frederick Skye Grayling Warr, who is turning two next month.

Will Warr is clearly very proud of the video he produced on behalf of the Prince and Princess of Wales and shared it on his Instagram page. He also shared a caption which read: “It’s always an honour to produce films for @princeandprincessofwales but this one was particularly poignant.

“Thank you to The Princess of Wales for trusting me to create this.”

Will Warr has a separate website for his wedding work, Weddings by Will Warr and in his biography, he said: “My wedding films are a simple, compelling way to capture your day through creative, cinematic storytelling. Creating a precious mento for you to treasure, my films are tailored to tell the story of your day.”