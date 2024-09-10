This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Eagle-eyed fashion fans would have spotted that Catherine, Princess of Wales was wearing a Veronica Beard Castella Floral Boho Dress in Ivory Multi in the video released yesterday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed in the deeply personal and moving video that she has completed her chemotherapy treatment. In the video by Will Warr, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a very pretty Veronica Beard Castella Floral Boho Dress that was available last night on Trilogy for £595, but as expected, is now completely sold out. However, before you get too disappointed, her favourite Veja Campo trainers in white and beige, are still available from Schuh in a variety of sizes and different colours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now back to Veronica Beard. For those of you who are curious about the fashion label, there are actually two Veronicas involved in the brand. It was co-founded in 2010 by sisters-in-law, Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard and according to their website, “With two perspectives and one vision, the Veronicas have created a collection of cool classics that speak to today’s multifaceted, multitasking woman.”

Veronica Miele Beard and Veronica Swanson Beard are married to brothers, Jamie and Anson Beard.

If truth be known, I have been a massive fan of Veronica Beard for many years and remember coveting their denim on a trip to the USA some years ago. However, you no longer have to fly to the States to purchase the brand and they have their own flagship store on London’s Bruton Street.

Catherine, Princess of Wales was wearing a Veronica Beard Castella Floral Boho Dress in Ivory Multi. Photo: Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA Wire | Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is not the only royal who is a fan of Veronica Beard. Meghan Markle recently wore a collared vest and matching trousers by the designer when she stepped out in Colombia alongside Prince Harry to begin their four-day tour of the South American nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Duchess of Sussex wore the Orlinda Vest, priced at £598, it comes in navy and red, and is, as expected, sold out on the Veronica Beard website. The matching ‘Arte Trousers’ known as ‘Arte Pant,’ are priced at £448, and are also sold out on Veronica Beard. I however have found one Orlinda Vest, priced at £457.52 on ShopBop, but there is only one Size 10 available, so you will need to be fast if you want to snap it up.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a shirtdress by Veronica Beard back in 2019. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex arrive to visit the District Six museum in Cape Town on the first afternoon of their tour of the region on September 23, 2019 | AFP via Getty Images

It would seem that the Duchess of Sussex has long been a fan of Veronica Beard. She wore a blue shirtdress by the label when she was in Cape Town in 2019 and had previously worn the dress back in October 2018 when she and Prince Harry visited Tonga during their royal tour of the Pacific.

At Royal Ascot 2024, Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York wore a blazer by Veronica Beard, and Princess Eugenie wore a Veronica Beard floral dress to a wedding last year.