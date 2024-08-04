Meghan Markle turns 43 on 4 August and is likely to be spending her birthday quietly with husband Prince Harry and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It will be interesting to see if Meghan, Duchess of Sussex will continue her annual tradition on her 43rd birthday which is on 4 August. On her blog, The Tig, which the Duchess of Sussex closed down in 2016, she wrote that “My mom has always said that birthdays are your own personal New Year.

“Your own chance to make resolutions just for yourself and what you prognosticate for your year ahead.” Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wrote the post in 2016, the same year that she met Prince Harry.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex enjoys a close relationship with her mother, yoga teacher, Doria Ragland, who is known as a ‘free spirit.’ and a hands-on grandmother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. In her lifestyle blog The Tig, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex had described her mother as “Dreadlocks. Nose ring. Yoga instructor. Social worker. Free spirit. Lover of potato chips & lemon tarts…”

Doria shares her passion for yoga with daughter Meghan and she is reported to have introduced it to her at the age of seven. In an interview with Glamour magazine, Meghan said of her mother that “We can just have so much fun together and yet I’ll still find so much solace in her support.” She also added “That duality co-exists the same way it would in a best friend.”

It will be interesting if Prince Harry buys his wife a spiritual gift as she is most certainly a fan of ethical jewellery. One of her favourite brands is Pippa Small, and for her primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex chose a necklace by Pippa Small, that featured an embroidered lotus bloom, a flower reported to symbolise rebirth and resilience.

Last year, the Duchess of Sussex had an early pre-birthday celebration for her 42d birthday that involved an intimate dinner at the Tre Lune restaurant in Montecito. Meghan wore a black and white striped tube dress for the occasion by label Posse.