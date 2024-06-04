Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ahead of Princess Lilibet turning three, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated by hosting a party at their Montecito home.

Princess Lilibet’s third birthday is on 4 June, but her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly decided to celebrate early by hosting a party at their Montecito home. According to People magazine “Among the guests were close friends and family as well as some of Lili’s friends.”

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew to the UK with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee in June 2022, it coincided with their daughter’s first birthday so they celebrated at Frogmore Cottage. The couple also released the first portrait of Princess Lilibet which was taken during the birthday party by their photographer friend Misan Harriman.

People magazine reported that “While visiting a school in Abuja on the first day in Nigeria (the Duke and Duchess of Sussex went there recently without their children), the Duchess of Sussex revealed that ‘singing and dancing was Lil’s favourite class,’ probably because of ‘all the jumping around.”

Although there has been speculation over whether King Charles will mark the birthday of Princess Lilibet, this is unlikely to happen as in the past year, the Royal Family have not publicly marked the birthdays of non-working royals. However, they did mark her first birthday in June 2022 and on their official X account wrote: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday!” The Prince and Princess of Wales also sent their good wishes on X for her first birthday and wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!”

Princess Lilibet's third birthday is on 4 June, but her parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly decided to celebrate early by hosting a party at their Montecito home.

Who are Princess Lilibet’s godparents?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex held a christening for their daughter Princess Lilibet on 3 March 2023 at their home in Montecito, California. The couple’s close friend Tyler Perry is believed to be godfather to Princess Lilibet, but the identity of her godmother has not been confirmed.

The Mirror reported that “While it’s never been officially announced, it’s been widely reported that Harry and William’s childhood nanny Alexandra Pettifer, better known as Tiggy Leggy-Bourke, was chosen.”

