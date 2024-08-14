Catherine, Princess of Wales is a fan of Breton tops. I have found you similar styles on the high street. From l to r: Catherine, Prinicess of Wales, striped jumper from Roman, striped top from Fat Face | Getty, Roman and Fat Face

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a Breton Tori Ralph Lauren top to congratulate Team GB on their Olympic achievements and this was not the first time she has shown her love for all things Breton.

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales, is undoubtedly a fashion icon, she is by no means an innovator by wearing Breton style tops. Hollywood star Audrey Hepburn also adored wearing breton, and again, as much as I love Audrey, she was not the first to adopt the style. The company The Breton Shirt Co. explains on their website that “France’s brave mariners were wearing these simple striped shirts. More than 150 years ago, in 1858, an act of parliament demanded that 'tricot rayé', or striped knit, became part of Brittany’s naval uniform.

“The law even stated the exact number of stripes to be knitted into the seamen’s shirts: “the body of the shirt will count twenty-one white stripes, each twice as wide as the twenty to twenty-one indigo blue stripes.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales has been wearing breton tops for many years. She wore theTori Ralph Lauren top in October 2013 at a SportsAid charity event. When she took part in two yacht races across Auckland Harbour for the America Cup in New Zealand in 2014, she wore a Me +Em striped top.

In July 2022, she wore a Erdem Lotus Knit Sweater in Navy when she took part in a sailing expedition in Plymouth in July 2022. For those of you who are worried that breton means Princess prices, think again. I have found the perfect breton tops for you from the high street.

If you are looking for a very affordable breton top, then this Cream Stripe Pointelle Knit Jumper, £8, New Look is perfect.

Yes, you did read the price correctly, the New Look Cream Stripe Pointelle Knit Jumper has been reduced in the New Look sale to £8, but if you like it, you are going to have to be quick. There are two items left in a medium size and three left in a large.

I also am a fan of this Boden Long Sleeve Top, Ivory/Black in size 10, available from John Lewis, priced at £16.80. Team it with shorts and and throw over a cream jumper for a preppy look and you will most certainly be adopting Catherine, Princess of Wales’s style. You will need to be quick if you are a fan of this Boden Breton top as there is just one size left available which is in size 10.

If you are already thinking about your autumn/winter wardrobe, this Navy Relaxed Polo Neck Striped Jumper, £30. Roman jumper is perfect for that transitional period between the end of summer and the start of autumn, it will also look chic paired with white jeans or trousers.

For those of you who are looking for a classic long sleeved Breton top, then how about this Breton T-shirt from Fat Face? The Breton T-Shirt is priced from £18 to £29.50.