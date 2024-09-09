The Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy course and confirmed she will return to public duties in the coming months.

In a deeply personal video, Kate Middleton has shared her journey while expressing gratitude for the support she has received. Kate’s heartfelt message, spoken over images of the Wales family enjoying time outdoors, reflects on the past nine months, which she describes as “incredibly tough for us as a family”. She also acknowledges the challenges of her experience, saying, "the cancer journey is complex, scary and unpredictable for everyone," but adds that it has given her "a new perspective on everything".

In the video, Kate says: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

The Princess of Wales has completed her chemotherapy course and confirmed she will return to public duties in the coming months. | Will Warr/Kensington Palace/PA Wire

While the Princess continues to work from home, she is planning to resume a light schedule of public duties for the remainder of the year, carefully balancing her recovery as she aims to participate in a few engagements in the coming months, including the royal family's annual appearance at the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

Additionally, Kate has already begun working with her team on her Christmas Carol concert at Westminster Abbey, an event that has become a fixture in the royal calendar.

The Princess was diagnosed with cancer earlier in 2024 after undergoing major abdominal surgery in January. Initially, it was thought that her condition was non-cancerous, but post-surgery tests revealed the presence of cancer. Following this discovery, Kate was advised to undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy.

In a statement released in March, Kate described her diagnosis as a "huge shock" for her and her family, particularly given the need to explain the situation to her three young children. Kate's diagnosis followed a similar health announcement by King Charles, who had also been receiving treatment for cancer.