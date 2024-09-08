Although there is no set date at this stage for Catherine, Princess of Wales to return to public life, there are reports that she could return to royal duties in the near future.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

September always marks a new beginning as children return to school and the summer holidays come to an end. 2024 has been an incredibly difficult year for all the royal family, particularly for King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who have both been battling cancer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has only made two public appearances this year, she was seen this year at Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men’s final in July. Catherine, Princess of Wales was joined in the royal box by her sister Pippa Matthews (she turned 41 yesterday) and her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, according to The Times, Catherine, Princess of Wales might return to royal duties in the coming months. The Times reported that If Catherine, Princess of Wales, “continues to have more “good days”, it is understood she has set her sights on “potentially” joining the King and the royal family at the Cenotaph for the National Service of Remembrance on November 10.

“Royal aides are also understood to have started planning for the princess’s annual televised “Together at Christmas” carol service at Westminster Abbey in December. Continuing with some work from home at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, Kate has been holding more regular meetings with her private secretary, Tom White, her assistant private secretary, Natalie Burrows, and the Waleses’ communications secretary, Lee Thompson, to plan for the future.”

Although there is no set date at this stage for Catherine, Princess of Wales to return to public life, there are reports that she could return to royal duties in the near future. | AFP via Getty Images

After revealing her cancer diagnosis in March of this year, Catherine, Princess of Wales then gave another health update before Trooping the Colour and said: :"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

She also said: “ I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only last week, it was revealed that Dwayne Fields was replacing Bear Grylls as the new chief scout and Kensington Palace released a message from Princess Catherine that said: “Look forward to working with you!” The message was signed C. Catherine, Princess of Wales, along with the Duke of Kent, is joint president of the Scouts.

Hopefully this latest message from Catherine, Princess of Wales is an indication that work is on her mind and she will be returning to royal duties imminently.