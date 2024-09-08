Since the passing of Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral on 8 September 2022, it has been a tumultuous couple of years for the royal family, and this is largely due to the cancer diagnosis of King Charles and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who has largely been out of the public eye for much of 2024.

Although it is only two years since Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96 at Balmoral on 8 September, 2022, in many ways, it seems like a lifetime ago. Without question, the royal family has endured an incredibly difficult couple of years and this is unquestionably due to the cancer diagnosis of two of the most senior working royals, the King and his daughter-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. Although they did not reveal the type of cancer, they did say that it was discovered during his recent treatment for an enlarged prostate and that he would begin ‘regular treatments.’

Only a month before, it was revealed that Catherine, Princess of Wales was in hospital for abdominal surgery. At the time, Kensington Palace said: "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

In March, Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer. In a video message, recorded at Windsor, she said: “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventive chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

In June, just before Trooping the Colour, she gave a health update in a statement which read:"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

She also said: “ I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales also attended the Wimbledon men’s singles finals this year and there are hopes that health wise, she is heading in the right direction. When Queen Camilla returned to royal duties after a summer break, she was asked about the King’s health on a visit to open the Dyson Cancer Centre in Bath, and said: “He is doing very well.”

Despite hopefully these positive signs from King Charles, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, it is not only their health that has contributed to the tumultuous couple of years since the late Queen Elizabeth II's death. There is of course Prince Harry, who has dominated many headlines since his late grandmother passed away. Prince Harry is turning 40 on September 15, and recently returned home to the UK for the funeral of his late uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

According to reports, Prince Harry did not speak to his brother Prince William at the funeral, and only saw his father briefly when he came to the UK in February following his cancer diangosis. The anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death will undoubtedly give the royal family a chance to reflect on the monumental impact of the late monarch and hopefully they will all be able to move forward positively with her memory in mind.