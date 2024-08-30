As Prince Harry attends the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, how close is he to his aunt Lady Jane Fellowes?
Although it was thought that Prince Harry would not attend the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes, he secretly made the trip back to the UK to attend. Lord Robert Fellowes was the husband of Lady Jane Fellowes, the sister of the late Princess Diana.
The service took place at St Mary’s church in Snettisham in Norfolk and according to a source from The Sun, “William and Harry were both there but we never saw them speak to each other and they were keeping their distance.” Another source told The Sun that “I didn’t know they were there. They arrived very discreetly.”
When did Prince William and Prince Harry last speak to one another?
Although Prince William and Prince Harry were both at King Charles’s coronation last May, they sat separately and the Duke of Sussex quickly headed back to Los Angeles. It has been reported that they last spoke at the funeral of the late Queen Elizabeth but Prince Harry wrote in Spare that they “barely exchanged a word.”
How close is Prince Harry to Lady Jane Fellowes and his uncle, Earl Spencer?
As it was originally thought Prince Harry would not attend the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes due to ‘security issues,’ he obviously wanted to make the personal gesture for his aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes. It was thought that when Prince Harry flew back to the UK for the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games in May, he would be alone. However, both his uncle, Earl Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes attended the event at St Paul’s Cathedral.
Prince Harry was seen warmly embracing his uncle, Earl Spencer at the Invictus Games anniversary event at St Paul’s Cathedral. Lady Jane Fellowes also gave a reading from the Song of Solomon at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding at St George's Chapel, Windsor, in 2018.
In June 2021, Prince Harry and Prince William unveiled a statue of their late mother, Princess Diana, at Kensington Palace. They were joined at the event by Princess Diana’s siblings, Earl Spencer, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes.
Prince Harry also mentioned in his memoir that his two aunts and uncles were with him and Meghan Markle when they visited his late mother, Princess Diana’s grave.
