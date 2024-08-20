Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Catherine, Princess of Wales has so far this year made an appearance at Trooping the Colour and the Wimbledon men’s final 2024 where she was accompanied by her daughter, Princess Charlotte and sister, Pippa Matthews.

Catherine, Princess of Wales recently joined her husband Prince William in a video posted on X to offer their congratulations to Team GB after the Paris Olympics ended. The video also included messages from the likes of David Beckham, retired Olympian Jessica Ennis-Hill and American rapper Soon Dogg.

The video marked a rare public appearance by Catherine, Princess of Wales after she stepped back from royal duties in January after undergoing abdominal surgery. In March she announced that she was receiving preventative chemotherapy for cancer.

Catherine, Princess of Wales said in her video message that “I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you, personally, for all the wonderful messages of support and for your understanding whilst I have been recovering from surgery.

“It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family, but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me, for which I am so grateful.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment.

“This of course came as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

“As you can imagine, this has taken time. It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok.

“As I have said to them; I am well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal; in my mind, body and spirits.

“Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too. As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both.

“We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.

“At this time, I am also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

After Catherine, Princess of Wales made her statement in March, there continued to be much speculation about her health and when she would next appear in public. Just before Trooping the Colour in June, Catherine, Princess of Wales gave a health update.

She released a photograph of herself, taken by Matt Porteous, she was photographed in the gardens of Windsor, standing beneath a willow tree, and in the photo, she is seen looking up into the sky. Catherine, Princess of Wales released a statement alongside the photo which read: "I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she said. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

She also said: “ I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.” The Princess of Wales signed off the statement with her initial C.

After releasing the statement, Catherine, Princess of Wales joined her husband, Prince William, three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis along with King Charles and Queen Camilla plus other members of the royal family at Trooping the Colour. Princess Charlotte and her sister Pippa Matthews also joined her at the Wimbledon men’s singles final.

Since releasing the video offering her congratulations to the GB Olympics team, there is once again speculation when Catherine, Princess of Wales might return to royal duties. However, at this stage, there has been no official word from the Palace of when this might be.

Catherine, Princess of Wales made it clear in her June statement that she was “not out of the woods yet.” A source recently told the Daily Mail that “far from hitting the ground running in the autumn as some might have hoped after her glowing appearance at the weekend (this is in reference to the congratulatory GB Olympics video), it will continue to be a ‘slow build’ for the princess, taking on things as and when she feels physically-and no doubt, mentally- strong enough.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales was recently spotted with her family at the Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall in Norfolk, at the weekend. According to the Daily Mail, the princess “was seen playing ‘stuck in the mud’ while Louis was yellow ‘Nerf or nothing, let’s do this!’ onlookers said.”

So, when will Catherine, Princess of Wales next make her public appearance? If her recovery continues to go well, hopefully her next public appearance might be at Remembrance Sunday 2024 which takes place on the 10 November. I think it is unlikely that the public will get to see her before this date, but nothing has been ruled out or confirmed at this stage.