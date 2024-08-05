Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to accompany Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Balmoral.

Since Catherine, Princess of Wales announced in March of this year that she was undergoing preventative chemotherapy for cancer, she has only attended two public events, the first was for Trooping the Colour in June, and in July, along with her daughter Princess Charlotte and sister Pippa Matthews, she went to the men’s singles final at Wimbledon.

There is speculation that she might attend the Paris 2024 Olympics with her husband Prince William this week, but this hasn’t been confirmed. Catherine, Princess of Wales has spent the majority of her time recovering at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor and Anmer Hall, their holiday home in Norfolk.

Since she married Prince William in 2011, Catherine, Princess of Wales has joined the royal family at Balmoral, but there were concerns that she would not be able to this year because of her health. However, according to the Mail on Sunday, sources have told them that “ Kate will join her husband and their three children north of the border this summer. Her attendance will be seen by many as further reassurance that the princess is making ‘good progress’ after her diagnosis.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to join the royal family at Balmoral. Here she is being driven to Crathie Kirk Church before the service on August 25, 2019 in Crathie, Aberdeenshire | Getty Images

Before Trooping the Colour, Catherine, Princess of Wales released a photograph taken by Matt Porteous of her standing beneath a willow tree in Windsor, along with a statement which said: “I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times."

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days, you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.”

“My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

“I’m looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, signed off her statement with her initial C.

According to reports, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry were not invited to join the royal family at Balmoral. Meghan along with her husband recently appeared in a pre-recorded interview for US programme, CBS Sunday Morning, about a new initiative supporting parents of children affected by online harm. In the interview, Meghan said: “I think when you’ve been through any level of pain or trauma, I believe part of our healing journey, certainly part of mine, is being able to be really open about it,”

The Duchess of Sussex also said: “And I haven’t really scraped the surface on my experience but I do think that I would never want someone else to feel that way.

“And I would never want someone else to be making those sorts of plans and I would never want someone else to not be believed.

“So, if me voicing what I have overcome, will save someone or encourage someone in their life to really genuinely check in on them and not assume that the appearance is good so everything’s okay, then that’s worth it.

“I’ll take a hit for that.”