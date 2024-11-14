Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Kate Middleton is back in the spotlight and once again the attention is on the Princess of Wales’s favourite beauty products

This article contains affiliate links.

Last weekend, Catherine, Princess of Wales appeared in public for two consecutive days since she was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. She joined her husband, Prince William and other senior royals at the Royal Albert Hall in London for the British Legion’s Festival of Remembrance and was also photographed with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh at the Cenotaph for the Remembrance Sunday service.

As usual, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s hair and make up looked flawless. One of Princess Kate’s favourite lip glosses is Clarins Lip Perfector, which is currently on offer at Debenhams for £17.48 The exact shade Kate is a fan of is Rose Shimmer.

It doesn’t happen very often but Catherine, Princess of Wales was actually spotted with the Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer when she attended Wimbledon back in 2019. She was seen briefly holding it in her hand as she avidly watched the tennis.

For those of you who want to know more about the Clarins Lip Perfector, let me reveal more. Not only does it have a 3D shimmer and a sweet flavour, but it will nourish and hydrate your lips whilst hopefully plumping them and leaving them with a gorgeous shine.

What’s so great about this Clarins Lip Perfector in Rose Shimmer is that it is very natural and can be used all year round, not just in the spring and summer, it’s also perfect if you are planning on jetting off somewhere for some winter sun.

For the day, why not just opt for the gloss itself and for those of you who want more of an evening look, why not wear it over a similar coloured lipstick? For those of you who are after a rose lipstick, the Max Factor Colour Elixir Lipstick is currently on sale at Debenhams for £7.59; the shade I would suggest trying is ‘Dusky Rose.’