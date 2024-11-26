Catherine, Princess of Wales did not attend the recent 2024 Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace.

The 2024 Diplomatic Corps Reception at Buckingham Palace took place on November 19 and in attendance were King Charles, Queen Camilla and Prince William. There was no indication that Catherine, Princess of Wales would attend the reception despite making a gradual return to work recently.

However, when she revealed in September that she had come to the end of her chemotherapy treatment, Catherine, Princess of Wales made a point of saying that ““Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Catherine, Princess of Wales is currently looking forward to hosting her fourth ‘Together At Christmas’ Carol concert on Friday December 6 which will take place from Westminster Abbey.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is likely to be joined by her husband Prince William and children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for her Christmas carol concert this year. Over the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has favoured festive colours such as white and red.

When will the Princess of Wales next appear in public? Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales (L) and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive for a a State Banquet at Buckingham Palace in central London on November 21, 2023, for South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee on their first day of a three-day state visit to the UK | POOL/AFP via Getty Images

For the first Christmas carol concert she hosted, Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a scarlet red Beau Tie long coat by Catherine Walker. She also chose a handbag from Miu Miu. In 2022, Catherine Princess of Wales was also joined by her sister Pippa and husband James Matthews plus Zara and Mike Tindall. On this occasion, she wore a burgundy Eponine London midi coat.

Last year, Catherine, Princess of Wales opted for winter white and chose a custom coat by menswear tailor Chris Kerr, white trousers by Holland Cooper and a Strathberry Mosaic Nano bag in Vanilla.

Next week King Charles and Queen Camilla will be hosting the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Hamad bin Suhaim Al Thani, for a state visit. The state visit is set to take place from Tuesday December 3 and will end on Wednesday, December 4.

According to Harper’s Bazaar “A royal source tells Bazaar that the Princess of Wales is confirmed to attend“some elements of next week’s state visit,” although “she will not attend the State Banquet.”

“Confirmed appearances include the morning of December 3, when Kate and Prince William will welcome the Amir and Sheikha Jawaher to their home and, later, join the couple for their ceremonial welcome.”