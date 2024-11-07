Laura Warshaur describes herself on Instagram as a “Jersey girl making the world my glamorous runway,” and has 65.6K followers

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catherine, Princess of Wales, met her now husband Prince William at the University of St Andrews. She began University life studying Psychology with History of Art, but then switched to just History of Art and once said: "I started off doing Psychology at St Andrews, with History of Art, it was a bit full-on, but it was really interesting."

Prince William began a degree in History of Art, but then switched to Geography. The couple were friends before dating and it is when the then Kate Middleton decided to take part in a charity fashion show wearing a see-through dress that Prince William reportedly began to think of in a romantic light.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Catherine, Princess of Wales’s former University friend Laura Warshauer shared an unseen photo of the Princess on Instagram. She shared a photograph of her and the Princess from a flat party on Hope Street. Catherine, Princess of Wales, then Kate Middleton, lived on Hope Street with Prince William during their second year at university.

Kate and William did not live alone at 13A Hope Street but lived there with housemates Olivia Bleasdale and Fergus Boyd, who is now a financier and godfather to Prince George.

In the caption, Laura Warshaur wrote: “Sending love to Kate Middleton, the future Queen of England and my university dormmate! This was us at a Hope Street flat party. I have the loveliest college memories with Kate. She is the kindest, most caring, down-to-earth, genuine person, and it’s incredible to see her shining so brightly and inspiring the world with her compassion and courage.”

In the photograph, Laura is dressed in black whilst the then Kate Middleton is wearing a cream polo neck and has her long dark hair slightly curled. Following posting the picture, Laura was inundated with questions from fans. One wrote: “DID YOU MEET PRINCE WILLIAM!?!?,” whilst five days ago another wrote:”How sweet your tribute to her back when she was diagnosed, may her illness never come back 🖤 and how beautiful you both are in this Picture 🥰”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who is Laura Warshaur?

Laura Warshaur is now a musician and has her own merchandise website called Luv Laura. In 2011, she revealed to the Daily Mail about the connection between Kate Middleton and Prince William and said: “One of my favourite memories was in November of [first] year and we were invited to a Harry Potter party at this castle.

“We all got on a big bus to go there and I remember Kate and William dancing together all night.

“There was a charity auction where you could bid for the person for the day and Will paid £200 for Kate. She was dressed in school uniform and was stood on these stone steps with us all below.”

‘No one else was winning Kate that night. They already had that connection.’