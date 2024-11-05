This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Catherine, Princess of Wales is set to attend Remembrance Sunday at the Cenotaph on November 10 and could wear a poppy brooch.

Although it is not confirmed, it is likely that Catherine, Princess of Wales will join Prince William and other senior royals at the Cenotaph on November 10 for Remembrance Sunday. In recent weeks, Catherine, Princess of Wales has taken on more royal duties and has reportedly returned to the gym.

According to Hello magazine, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, told the publication that the Princess of Wales is likely to take on more foreign trips and said: "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.”

If Catherine, Princess of Wales does attend Remembrance Sunday, she along with Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh and Queen Camilla (if she is able to recover from her chest infection) will wear poppy brooches.

Unlike King Charles, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose to wear not just one poppy, but three poppies, which she has favoured in recent years. Hello magazine reported that” One theory is that the royals wear multiple brooches in honour of family members who have fought and died in wars.

“Kate's great-grandmother had three brothers who were killed in action during the First World War and the Princess viewed letters from her ancestors during a poignant visit to the Imperial War Museum in 2018.”

