Queen Camilla will not be taking part in royal engagements for the rest of week after becoming unwell with a chest infection.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen Camilla is currently resting at home and is under a doctor’s supervision. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She apologises to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Will Queen Camilla not join King Charles for Remembrance Sunday?

The Duchess of Gloucester has stepped in on the Queen’s behalf to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Palace said that the Queen "very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend's Remembrance events as normal".

As Queen Camilla pulls out of royal duties after becoming unwell, could she miss Remembrance Sunday service? | Getty Images

Did the late Queen Elizabeth II ever miss a Remembrance Sunday?

Queen Elizabeth II was due to attend Remembrance Sunday in 2021 and it was set to be her first public outing after doctors advised her to rest for almost a month following medical checks in hospital. However, she unfortunately sprained her back and was unable to attend.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

Sky News reported at the time that “The Queen has only missed six other Cenotaph ceremonies during her reign: on four occasions when she was on overseas visits to Ghana in 1961, Brazil in 1968, Kenya in 1983 and South Africa in 1999.

“She was not present during the 1959 and 1963 services as she was pregnant with her two youngest children.”