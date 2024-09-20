Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

When I saw the photographs and styling of uber cool Alexa Chung modelling Barbour’s new collection, ‘The Edit by Alexa Chung’ photographed by Tim Walker, it immediately made me think of the royal family, and in particular, Catherine, Princess of Wales.

I am very excited about Alexa Chung’s new collection for Barbour entitled, “The Edit, by Alex Chung.” In fact, excited might be somewhat of an understatement. Alexa said of the collection that “I am so pleased to be exploring a new chapter with Barbour. Designing this collection was a total joy. My intention was to create something immediate that reflects my wardrobe, interests and style in this moment, while staying true to the brand’s epic heritage.”

Just like Kate Moss and Sienna MIller, Alexa Chung was inspired by vintage looks to create a new take on classic outerwear and has named pieces from the collection after her family and close friends. Alexa Chung and Barbour are a match made in heaven as Alexa has been wearing the brand for most of her life, including at such key festivals as Glastonbury.

Paul Wilkinson, Group Commercial Director of Barbour said: “It was such an easy decision to work with Alexa again this season as she is so synonymous with the brand, having worn Barbour from being a child. Using Barbour’s archive and Scottish tartan heritage, Alexa infused her personality to create a timeless collection of modern wardrobe essentials, which we are so excited to launch to our customers globally.”

In many ways I would compare the Barbour/Alexa Chung collaboration to the Kate Moss/Topshop collab back in the 2000s. I was obsessed with Kate Moss/Topshop back in the day and it would seem that I won’t be able to resist some of the items in the Barbour/Alexa Chung collection.

Catherine, Princess of Wales in the Alexa Chung Barbour Edith' khaki waxed jacket. Alexa Chung in the Barbour X Alexa Liam Wax Jacket | Getty and Barbour

My stand out pieces are The Barbour The Edit Alexa Gail Cardigan, £299, that comes in ‘Ruby Red,’ ‘Wood Blue’ and ‘Acacia.’ I adore all three colours and feel that they can be dressed down with jeans and a T-shirt or for more of an elevated look, opt for a blazer and smart black or navy trousers.

How pretty is the Barbour x Alexa Gail Knitted Cardigan, £299? It comes in a variety of different colours, including Acacia (pictured here). This is the Barbour X Alexa Liam Wax Jacket, £469 | Barbour

I also am a fan of the Barbour The Edit by Alexa Maximillian Ruffled Long-Sleeved Shirt, £129 that comes in white or classic navy. Although I know they are not for everyone, I adored clogs when they were in fashion originally, so it is no surprise that I am rather taken with Barbour The Edit by Alexa Matilda Clogs, £49.95 that come in Bitter Chocolate and Black/Pollen. Yes I know they are an acquired taste, but I am a fan!

How fun are these Barbour X Alexa Matilda clogs, £49.95? | Barbour

When I saw the Barbour The Edit by Alexa Liam Waxed Parka, £469 that comes in Archive Olive/Black Watch, I did immediately think that Liam Gallagher would approve of this, and I promise you I thought this before I saw it was called Liam!

I can also see Catherine, Princess of Wales in this Parka and several of the other coats in the collection. Catherine, Princess of Wales is already a fan of Barbour and wore the Alexa Chung Barbour Edith' khaki waxed jacket on a few occasions in recent years.

She first wore the jacket in November 2020 and wore it in a ‘Dad Walk’ for her Shaping us project in November 2023. I am sure it won’t be long before the whole collection is snapped up, so perhaps drop some hints to your loved ones about an early Christmas present or two?