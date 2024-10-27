Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

King Charles and Queen Camilla have been on a nine-day visit to Australia and Samoa, which was his first trip overseas since his cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Buckingham Palace has announced that King Charles is set to continue travelling round the world and will embark on a full overseas tour schedule next year. A senior palace official said: “We're now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year.

"Which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms, subject to sign-off by doctors."

Although King Charles was originally expected to visit New Zealand, this was ruled out by his doctors. A palace official said: "I think it's great testament to the King's devotion to service and duty that he was prepared to come this far and he was incredibly happy and very, very determined to do so."

In February 2024, Buckingham Palace revealed that King Charles had been diagnosed with cancer. The news came days after the King had returned from hospital after receiving a ‘corrective procedure’ treatment for an enlarged prostate which was previously described as ‘benign.’

King Charles set to return to a full overseas tour schedule next year. King Charles III and Queen Camilla attend a farewell ceremony on the final day of the royal visit to Australia and Samoa at the Siumu Village on October 26, 2024 in Apia, Samoa | Getty Images

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: "During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.

"The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

"His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer."

In April, it was confirmed that the King would return to public-facing duties with a visit to a cancer centre in London.