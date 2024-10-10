Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William to privately meet the families of the three girls who died following the knife attack this summer.

Although Prince William was confirmed to be making the trip to Southport to meet the stabbing victims, it was not expected his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales, would be joining him. This is the Princess of Wales’s first community visit since the end of last year and her first since her cancer diagnosis.

As well as meeting privately one of the dance teachers who was leading the Taylor Swift yoga and dance workshop at the time of the attack, the Prince and Princess of Wales met the families of Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar, who all died at The Hart Space community centre in July of this year.

Sky News reported that “It is understood William and Kate wanted to visit now to show their ongoing support for the families, the community and the first responders who attended the scene and the subsequent riots.”

“They met up with those members of the 999 services to hear their recollections of the day and spoke to police, ambulance and fire chiefs about the ongoing mental health support for staff.”

The Prince and Princess of Wales speak to members of the emergency services during a visit to Southport Community Centre to meet rescue workers and the families of those caught up in the Southport knife attack earlier this year. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

After the attack took place, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a statement which read: "As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through.

"We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved in this horrid and heinous attack."

It has recently been reported that Catherine, Princess of Wales might attend the Gladiator II premiere at the 72nd Royal Film Performance which will take place on November 13. There is speculation however that she might attend an event before that and could join King Charles, Prince William and the rest of the royal family at the Cenotaph for the National Service of Remembrance on 10 November.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, recently made a surprise outing to the English National Ballet's matinee performance of Giselle at Sadler's Wells. Since revealing she had finished her cancer treatment in a video by Will Warr, the Princess of Wales has been making a gradual return to work.

In the month of September, Catherine, Princess of Wales met with her Centre for Early Childhood team members at Windsor Castle to discuss her early years childhood project. The Princess also held another meeting at Windsor Castle to discuss her Christmas carol concert this year.