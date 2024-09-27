Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Although there were no photographs of her appearance at the ballet, Catherine, Princess of Wales made a surprise visit to the English National Ballet's matinee performance of Giselle at Sadler's Wells.

Catherine, Princess of Wales has recently been making a gradual return to work after revealing that she had finished cancer treatment in a deeply personal video by Will Warr. In the month of September, Catherine, Princess of Wales met with her Centre for Early Childhood team members at Windsor Castle to discuss her early years childhood project.

Princess Kate also held another meeting at Windsor Castle to discuss her Christmas carol concert this year. An entry in the Court Circular read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle." It is believed that Catherine, Princess of Wales was joined by both members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation to discuss plans for her Christmas carol service.

It has now been revealed that Catherine, Princess of Wales watched an English National Ballet’s matinee performance of Giselle at Sadler’s Wells as she posted her congratulations to the English National Ballet and Sadler’s Wells on X. Posted on The Prince and Princess of Wales’s X account, the message read: “Congratulations and thank you to@ENBallet and @Sadlers_Wellsfor the wonderfully powerful, moving and inspiring performance of Akram Khan’s Giselle. Creativity at its best! C”

Although Catherine, Princess of Wales’s passion for tennis has been well documented over the years, she also loves ballet. She has watched performances of The Nutcracker before alone and with her daughter, Princess Charlotte.

In December, 2018, Catherine, Princess of Wales took her daughter Princess Charlotte to a rehearsal performance of the Royal Opera House's The Nutcracker. She also made a private visit to watch The Nutcracker alone at the Royal Opera House in December 2017.

In 2019, the then Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watched rehearsals of The Two Pigeons during a visit to the Royal Opera House. She watched Royal Ballet Principal dancers Lauren Cuthbertson and Vadim Muntagirov.