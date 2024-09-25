Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Catherine, Princess of Wales, who recently completed her cancer treatment, held a private meeting at Windsor Castle to discuss her Christmas carol concert this year.

An entry in the Court Circular read: "The Princess of Wales, Joint Patron, the Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, this morning held a Meeting at Windsor Castle." It is believed that Catherine, Princess of Wales was joined by both members of her team and representatives from the Royal Foundation to discuss plans for her Christmas carol service.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, recently revealed in a moving video that she had completed her chemotherapy treatment. In the video by Will Warr, she said: “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

Only a week after the video was released, the Court Circular confirmed that Catherine, Princess of Wales had held an Early Years Meeting at Windsor Castle. Catherine, Princess of Wales, revealed in the video that she is set to undertake a few more public engagements in the next few months and will undoubtedly be supported by her family who have been by her side during her cancer treatment.

Catherine, Princess of Wales's family have been incredibly supportive during her cancer treatment | Getty Images

James Middleton, the brother of Catherine, Princess of Wales, who is releasing a new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, which will be published tomorrow on September 26, recently spoke to Hello! Magazine about the closeness of the Middleton family. He said: “We are certainly a close family that goes through things together. That was the experience I had through my challenges, and I certainly feel like it's something that her [Catherine's] family and our family are doing too”

James Middleton also said: “I know how much the dogs, for me, have helped in taking your mind off something. So I'm certain that for them, Orla is doing her job in supporting her family.”

After Catherine, Princess of Wales released her recent video, James Middleton said on Instagram that “I couldn’t be more proud,” followed by a red heart emoji. In the video, the importance of Carole and Michael Middleon was clearly visible as they were seen playing cards with Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince William and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Carole Middleton has been by her oldest daughter Catherine’s side throughout her treatment and has always enjoyed a close relationship with Prince William and was spotted chatting with him when she made an appearance along with her husband at Royal Ascot this year.

Last year, they were also by their daughter’s side at her annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas at Westminster Abbey in London. Catherine, Princess of Wales’s younger sister, Pippa, has also been supporting her. She joined her in the royal box at Wimbledon at the men’s singles final.