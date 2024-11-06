Prince William spoke about his wife, Catherine, Princess of Wales ahead of the Earthshot Prize Awards in Cape Town.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince William is currently in Cape Town in South Africa for the Earthshot Prize Awards and is set to be joined by the likes of supermodel Heidi Klum tonight (Wednesday 6 November). At the Earthshot Prize Awards, there will be performances by Grammy Award winner Lebo M (he is best known for his vocals on The Lion King soundtrack) as well as from Afrobeats star Davido, Tanzanian musical artist Diamond Platnumz and DJ Uncle Waffles.

Before the Earthshot Prize Awards, Prince William reflected on his wife’s health and said: "She's doing really well thanks. And hopefully she is watching tonight. Cheering me on.” As well as also saying “She’s been amazing this whole year,” Prince William also said: “I know she will be really keen to see tonight be a success."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In her video message, Catherine, Princess of Wales said that she was “Doing what I can to stay cancer-free is now my focus. Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can. Despite all that has gone before, I enter this new phase of recovery with a renewed sense of hope and appreciation of life.”

AFP via Getty Images

It is expected that Catherine, Princess of Wales will join her husband Prince William and other senior royals for the Remembrance Sunday service on November 10. Queen Camilla had to pull out of royal engagements this week as she is suffering with a chest infection, but there is no word as yet whether she will be well enough to attend.

As for Catherine, Princess of Wales, Robert Jobson, author of Catherine: The Princess of Wales, told Hello magazine that the Princess of Wales is likely to take on more foreign trips soon and said: "From what I understand, Catherine is doing very well. She is back training at the gym and doing all the things she wanted to do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christopher Anderson, author of The King: The Life of Charles III, told US Weekly that “Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago.” Christopher Anderson also said: “She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted.”

Anderson also revealed to US Weekly that “She’s following doctor’s orders and it’s baby steps.”