The 43-year-old former actress, married to Prince Harry, 40, and mother to Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, stepped away from royal duties in 2020 to build a new life in Los Angeles with her family.

Reflecting on the holidays, she shared that each festive season becomes more special as she experiences it through the eyes of her young children.

Speaking to Marie Claire, she said: “I love the holidays. (The children) are now three and five, so every year it gets better. At first, I think as a mum with children you’re just enjoying having them there, but they’re not understanding everything that’s happening yet. But now we’re at the age where I just can’t wait to see it through their lens every year.”

Since moving to Los Angeles with Prince Harry in 2020, Meghan has enjoyed spending the holidays near her mother, Doria Ragland, who lives nearby. She explained that Thanksgiving is a time for creating a welcoming atmosphere for those without family.

“I was thinking about, in the past few years of having Thanksgiving here, like many of us, I think you always make sure there’s room at the table for your friends who don’t have family, which is really key.”

Meghan added: “We’re always making sure we have something fun to do. Like any other family, you spend time having a great meal and then what do you do? Play games, all the same stuff, someone brings a guitar - fun. Every single holiday is a new adventure.”

