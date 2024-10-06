Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance when she attended the Children’s Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala without Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, was a surprise guest at the Children’s Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala and walked the red carpet with Alliance of Moms founder Kelly Mckee Zajfen. According to the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala’s website, the evening “pays tribute to our brave patients and the remarkable physicians, researchers and caregivers who create hope and build healthier futures for children. CHLA will bestow its Courage to Care Award on philanthropists who exemplify volunteerism, insightful leadership, and charitable giving.”

Meghan Markle upcycled the red Carolina Herrera gown for the the Children’s Hospital L.A. 2024 Gala | Getty Images

In March, the Duchess of Sussex held a Literally Healing session where she read the hospital’s young patients' favourite books to them. She was also interviewed at the gala where she said:"Oh my goodness, the work they do at Children's Hospital L.A. is otherworldly, and I think from my standpoint as a mother, no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this, but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital L.A..”

She also went on to say that "The staff is incredible, and the amount of work they do for families that really could not afford this level of care is something that I think should never be overlooked.”

Guests at the gala included Jamie Lee Curits, Jimmy Kimmel and Kaley Cuoco. The hosts for the evening were Joy Cryer and Lisa Joyner.

When did Meghan Markle last wear the Carolina Herrera red dress?

The Duchess of Sussex last wore the Carolina Herrera red dress to celebrate the military on the eve of Veterans Day in the US and Armistice Day in Britain at a gala in New York back in 2021. However, she upcycled the gown for the recent hospital event which reportedly costs £4,565 and gave it a slinkier look by removing the excess material from the train.