A new YouGov survey has been published which revealed the most popular and least favoured members of the royal family.

Since Catherine, Princess of Wales revealed her cancer diagnosis in March of this year, she has only appeared in public several times, she attended Trooping the Colour, the Wimbledon men’s singles finals and was pictured recently at Crathie Kirk, which is the royals’ choice of church when they are in residence at Balmoral in Scotland.

In August 2024, Catherine, Princess of Wales, appeared alongside her husband Prince William in a video which they shared on their joint Instagram account. The couple congratulated Team Great Britain and Catherine, Princess of Wales said: “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB.” Prince William also said: “Well done on all you’ve achieved, you’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

In the recent YouGov survey, it was found that 74 per cent of people have a favourable opinion of the Princess of Wales, and 75% viewed Prince William positively Princess Anne also scored highly, and 71%, seven out of ten survey takers, saw her in a positive light.

Whilst the Prince and Princess of Wales were the most popular royals in a recent polls, Prince Andrew, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were viewed less favourably | Getty Images

When it comes to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, 63% had an unfavourable opinion of the Duchess of Sussex and 60% didn’t think highly of Prince Harry. However, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not considered the least popular royals. Prince Andrew had a score of 87% when it comes to people viewing him unfavourably.

For the YouGov poll, 2,021 adults were surveyed between 14 August and 15 August 2024.

It has recently been reported that Prince Harry is keen to move back to the UK, but I am not convinced at this stage that this is correct.