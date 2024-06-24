Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Princess Anne is being treated at Southmead Hospital and is expected to remain there until later this week following an accident on the Gatcombe Park estate.

The 73 year old Princess Anne, who is an Olympic-medal horsewoman was taken to Southmead hospital after emergency services were called to Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, it is believed that the Princess had injuries that were believed to have been caused by impact with a horse’s head or leg.

A statement was released by the Palace which read: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.

“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

A look at other royal injuries over the years

Princess Anne

In 1976, Princess Anne rode her mother’s horse Goodwill in the equestrian three-day event at the Montreal Olympic games. However, unfortunately for Princess Anne, Goodwill did not make one of the jumps and the Princess fell.

There were royal spectators at the Olympics who had flown out to support Princess Anne and they included her mother, Prince Philip, the then Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Princess Anne later said in an interview that “It was going very well and then I don’t remember anything else. Nothing at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

King Charles

King Charles has sustained more than one injury over the years, he hurt himself in the summer of 1990 when he took part in a polo match in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. He was seen with his broken arm in a sling leaving Cirencester Hospital with his then wife, Princess Diana.

Hello! Magazine reported that “ In 2001, King Charles was forced to wear a makeshift eye patch during his public outings. Charles got a large amount of dust in his eye while sawing a tree in his garden, requiring the Prince to undergo hospital treatment.”

Princess Anne is currently in hospital recovering from injuries related to a horse, but this is not the first time she has suffered concussion. King Charles and Prince William have also had injuries over the years | getty

Prince William

When he was just sixteen years of age, Prince William was photographed with his arm in a sling whilst attending the christening of his godson, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. He was believed to have had surgery after breaking a finger.

Queen Camilla

Queen Camilla was forced to use a wheelchair after breaking a leg during a walking trip at Balmoral in 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen Elizabeth II

The late Queen Elizabeth showed that it was possible to still be stylish whilst sporting an injury! When she hurt her wrist in 1994, she made a sling out of a blue silk scarf.