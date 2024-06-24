As Princess Anne is treated for concussion, a look at royal injuries, King Charles and Prince William included
The 73 year old Princess Anne, who is an Olympic-medal horsewoman was taken to Southmead hospital after emergency services were called to Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire, it is believed that the Princess had injuries that were believed to have been caused by impact with a horse’s head or leg.
A statement was released by the Palace which read: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.
“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery.
“The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”
A look at other royal injuries over the years
Princess Anne
In 1976, Princess Anne rode her mother’s horse Goodwill in the equestrian three-day event at the Montreal Olympic games. However, unfortunately for Princess Anne, Goodwill did not make one of the jumps and the Princess fell.
There were royal spectators at the Olympics who had flown out to support Princess Anne and they included her mother, Prince Philip, the then Prince Charles, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Princess Anne later said in an interview that “It was going very well and then I don’t remember anything else. Nothing at all.”
King Charles
King Charles has sustained more than one injury over the years, he hurt himself in the summer of 1990 when he took part in a polo match in Cirencester, Gloucestershire. He was seen with his broken arm in a sling leaving Cirencester Hospital with his then wife, Princess Diana.
Hello! Magazine reported that “ In 2001, King Charles was forced to wear a makeshift eye patch during his public outings. Charles got a large amount of dust in his eye while sawing a tree in his garden, requiring the Prince to undergo hospital treatment.”
Prince William
When he was just sixteen years of age, Prince William was photographed with his arm in a sling whilst attending the christening of his godson, Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece. He was believed to have had surgery after breaking a finger.
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla was forced to use a wheelchair after breaking a leg during a walking trip at Balmoral in 2010.
Queen Elizabeth II
The late Queen Elizabeth showed that it was possible to still be stylish whilst sporting an injury! When she hurt her wrist in 1994, she made a sling out of a blue silk scarf.
After having surgery for tearing the cartilage in her right knee on a walking trip in 2003, the late Queen needed to use crutches to get around.
