Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Princess Anne has been injured in an incident at Gatcombe Park estate, Buckingham Palace has confirmed.

The Princess Royal suffered “minor injuries and concussion” following the incident. She was walking in the Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening (June 23) when the incident happened.

Emergency services were called to the scene with the royal receiving medical care before being transferred to Southmead Hospital in Bristol. She remains in hospital for tests, treatment and observation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Th exact details of the incident have not been confirmed, but the Princess’s medical team has said that her head injuries were consistent with impact from a horse’s head or legs. Her daughter, Zara Tindall, and her son, Peter Phillips, were on the estate at the time alongside her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Laurence.

The palace said in a statement: “The Princess Royal has sustained minor injuries and concussion following an incident on the Gatcombe Park estate yesterday evening.

“Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery. The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery.”

The palace added that she has postponed engagements for the next week. This includes the state banquet for the Japanese State Visit on Tuesday and a visit to Canada.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Everyone in the country is immensely fond of Her Royal Highness. We’re all sending her our best wishes for a swift recovery.”